In Washington, United States, the World Bank forecast that global commodity prices will rise by 23% in 2026. The reasons cited include higher energy prices, disruptions to maritime cargo transportation caused by the war in the Middle East, problems with grain supplies through the Black Sea, and strong demand for safe-haven assets, including gold, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The Commodity Markets Outlook report notes that oil, natural gas, food and metals have risen significantly in price this year. The World Bank believes the situation could worsen if the conflict in the Middle East escalates and damage to Russian oil infrastructure continues.

Energy and food are becoming more expensive

According to the bank's assessment, global energy prices rose by 32% in 2026, reaching their highest level since Russia, an aggressor state, invaded Ukraine in 2022. Global oil inventories declined during the war in the Middle East, while global oil supply is forecast to decrease by 5.2%. This would be the largest decline in four decades, excluding the global recession of 2020.

The average price of Brent crude in 2026 is expected to be $92 per barrel. At the same time, global oil demand is set to decline by 2.5%, which would be the third-largest drop after the pandemic shock of 2020 and the oil crisis of 1980.

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Prices for food commodities are forecast to rise by more than 10% in 2026 due to disruptions in grain shipments in the Black Sea caused by Russia's military actions against Ukraine. In 2027, they may increase by a further more than 7%, with the cumulative rise over the two years approaching 18%.

Risks for inflation and poor countries

The World Bank expects the overall commodity price index to fall by 7% in 2027. However, new shocks, including the forecast strongest El Niño impact since 1950, could keep food prices high and intensify inflation.

Under an adverse scenario combining a record El Niño, new disruptions to grain shipments through the Black Sea, escalation in the Middle East, and further damage to Russian oil infrastructure, food prices could be 12% higher than the baseline forecast. The bank warned that this could trigger a food crisis similar to the one that pushed more than 40 million people below the extreme poverty line in the early 2010s.

Metal prices are forecast to rise by 25% and set a new high, while precious metals will increase in value by 40%. The bank links this to supply disruptions, investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles and data centers, as well as demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and political uncertainty.

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