According to Channel NewsAsia, U.S. telecommunications company T-Mobile raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast from $18.4 billion to $18.7 billion. The company left the upper end of the forecast unchanged at $18.8 billion.

Growth in customer base

In the third quarter, T-Mobile reported 274,000 net new postpaid accounts. This exceeded Visible Alpha analysts' expectations of 251,917 new accounts.

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30 rose 7.4% to $23.58 billion. According to LSEG, analysts had expected revenue of $23.14 billion.

T-Mobile Chief Financial Officer Peter Osvaldick told Reuters that the increase in the free cash flow forecast was mainly related to strong performance in the company's core business.

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More expensive tariff plans

T-Mobile seeks to increase revenue from its existing customer base by moving subscribers to more expensive tariff plans. According to Osvaldick, more than 60% of postpaid lines in new accounts were from customers choosing the highest-tier tariff plans.

Average revenue per account in the third quarter increased 4% to $155.73. An account is a billing relationship with a customer and may include several mobile lines for a family or business.

Next month, the company also plans to broadly launch T-Mix tariff plans. They will allow customers to choose and change add-on services, including streaming subscriptions, food delivery and other services, instead of fixed bundles of benefits within tariff tiers.

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