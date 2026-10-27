Italian taxi drivers announce nationwide strike for December 15 — ANSA English

Trade unions and industry associations representing Italy’s taxi drivers have announced a nationwide strike for December 15, 2026. The action will last all day and will be accompanied by a demonstration in Rome, ANSA English reports.

Reason for the strike

Participants in a meeting in Florence said that the government is showing complete inaction regarding the fulfillment of taxi drivers’ demands. They cited this as the reason for announcing the strike.

Trade unions and industry associations announced the decision during a meeting held in Florence on October 27.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

November demonstrations

Before the main nationwide action, sector representatives plan to hold three demonstrations in November. They are scheduled to take place on November 11 in Milan, November 17 in Naples, and November 25 in Florence.

According to the organizers, these actions are intended to draw the authorities’ attention to the difficulties faced by the taxi sector.

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