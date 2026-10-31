Tanzania and Angola have agreed to connect the Indian and Atlantic Ocean transport corridors with a railway line through Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced this, Nation Kenya reports.

Link between Lobito and Dar es Salaam

The Benguela Railway in Angola is planned to be connected to the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, TAZARA, which leads to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam. This is intended to link the Lobito Corridor on the Atlantic coast with the Central Corridor, which reaches the Indian Ocean.

Hassan informed journalists about the initiative on Thursday but did not name a timeline for its implementation.

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Modernization of existing routes

In 2025, China signed a $1.4 billion agreement with Zambia and Tanzania to modernize TAZARA. China financed the railway in the 1970s to facilitate copper exports and fuel imports.

This week, Italian construction company Webuild said it had won a tender to build a railway section within the Lobito Corridor in Zambia. TAZARA is often seen as a counterweight to the Lobito Corridor, which is backed by the United States and the European Union and runs from Angola through Zambia to the DRC.

Angola also invited Tanzania to invest in an oil refinery in Lobito. Tanzania's state-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation is assessing the feasibility of a partnership in this project, Hassan said.

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