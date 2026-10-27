Indian company Tata Motors’ offer to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco has cleared the 80% acceptance threshold. On the final day of the tender offer, the acceptance level reached 87.8%, according to a statement by the Italian Stock Exchange.

According to preliminary results, Tata Motors owns 89.42% of Iveco’s ordinary share capital. Both companies reported this, TimesLIVE writes.

Final results on October 29

The final results of the tender offer are expected to be announced before the market opens on October 29. Iveco also said that the offer would be reopened from November 2 to 6.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The tender offer ran from September 7 until Monday. On October 9, Tata Motors raised the offer price from €14.10 to €14.40 per share.

€3.8 billion deal

Last year, Tata Motors agreed to acquire Iveco’s commercial vehicle business. The deal was valued at €3.8 billion.

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