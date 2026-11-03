Two-way merchandise trade between Mexico and Canada reached 34.42 billion Canadian dollars in January-August 2026, up 18.3% from the same period last year. This was reported by Mexico News Daily, citing data from Canada’s statistical agency.

Mexico’s exports to Canada totaled 26.91 billion Canadian dollars over eight months, rising 17.4% year on year. Canadian shipments to Mexico increased by 21.4% to 7.51 billion Canadian dollars. Mexico’s trade surplus in bilateral trade amounted to 19.41 billion Canadian dollars.

Main goods

The countries trade in cars and auto parts, electrical and electronic equipment, industrial machinery, agricultural products and metals.

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During the specified period, every US$1 of Mexican exports to Canada corresponded to about US$22 in exports to the United States. The total value of Mexican shipments to the U.S. market in January-August stood at US$419.34 billion, a record figure.

Cooperation amid tariff disputes

Trade growth is taking place amid tensions in both countries’ trade relations with the United States. The administration of President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some Mexican and Canadian goods and announced in July that it would not extend the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement for another 16 years, although the agreement remains in force.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney launched the Mexico-Canada Action Plan for 2025-2028 in September 2025. The document provides for trade facilitation, support for commercial cooperation and investment, coordination of trade policy, innovation and joint action in sustainable mineral extraction.

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