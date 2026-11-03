The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has registered Revolut Bank New Zealand, allowing the company to provide banking services in the country. Following the registration, the bank became New Zealand’s 27th registered bank, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Operations in the New Zealand market

Revolut Bank New Zealand is part of the Revolut group. Its ultimate parent company is London-headquartered fintech company Revolut Group Holdings.

The company has operated in New Zealand as a financial services provider since July 2023. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced the bank’s registration on November 3.

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Financial results and rating

According to financial statements published in October, Revolut Bank New Zealand recorded an after-tax loss of NZ$4.9 million for the seven months ended July 31, 2026. In 2025, the bank’s loss amounted to NZ$3.5 million.

On November 3, S&P Global Ratings assigned the bank a BBB+ long-term issuer credit rating. The agency said Revolut Bank New Zealand’s credit profile is weaker than that of the country’s largest banks because its business in the New Zealand market is at an early stage of development.

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