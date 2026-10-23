Gasoline, Diesel, and Autogas Prices in Ukraine as of October 23, 2026

As of October 23, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 103.87 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, the price of autogas at the Okko chain rose by 1 UAH/liter to 54.90 UAH/liter. At Socar, the price of autogas rose by 40 kopecks per liter to 54.90 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, prices for gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged at both chains.

At the KLO network, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter to 53.90 UAH/liter, while the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged. At “Ukrnafta,” diesel fuel and DP+ rose in price by 1 UAH per liter—to 101.90 UAH per liter and 103.90 UAH per liter, respectively. Prices for gasoline and autogas in this chain remained at their previous levels.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” autogas prices rose by 82 kopecks per liter—to 50.98 UAH per liter. At the same time, the prices for A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged—at 87.67 UAH/L and 99.99 UAH/L, respectively.

At UPG and WOG stations, prices for all types of fuel remained unchanged. Specifically, at WOG, autogas costs 55 UAH per liter, diesel fuel costs 105.90 UAH per liter, and DP+ costs 108.90 UAH per liter.

Currently, the most expensive A-95 gasoline is offered by the Socar chain at 94.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH/liter—while premium diesel costs 109 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at WOG—55 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—50.98 UAH/liter.

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