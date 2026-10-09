Fuel Prices in Ukraine: Prices for Gasoline, Diesel, and Natural Gas Changed on October 9

On October 9, the price of autogas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices on certain types of fuel.

Another increase in autogas prices: the LPG segment continues to see price hikes. Specifically, the OKKO and SOCAR chains raised the price of autogas by 1 hryvnia (to 47.90 UAH/liter), and the WOG chain also added 1 hryvnia, setting the highest price on the market at 48.90 UAH/liter. At the same time, discounters (Ukrnafta and UPG) left their gas prices unchanged (43.40 UAH/liter and 44.90 UAH/liter, respectively).

Price cuts at Ukrnafta: The “Ukrnafta” chain updated its price for 95 (Energy) gasoline, lowering it by 3 hryvnias at once—to 88.90 UAH/L—bringing it in line with standard A-95 gasoline.

Stability in the premium segment: major operators (OKKO, WOG, SOCAR) are keeping prices for premium gasoline and diesel unchanged: 100-series gasoline ranges from 102.90 to 104.00 UAH/liter.

OKKO

Pulls 100 Gasoline: 102.90 UAH

Pulls 95 Gasoline: 95.90 UAH

A-95 Euro Gasoline: 92.90 UAH

Pulls Diesel: 102.90 UAH

Euro Diesel: 99.90 UAH

LPG: 47.90 UAH (+1 UAH)

WOG

Gasoline 100: 102.90 UAH

Gasoline 95 (Mustang): 95.90 UAH

95 Euro Gasoline: 92.90 UAH

Mustang diesel: 102.90 UAH

Euro-5 diesel: 99.90 UAH

Natural gas: 48.90 UAH (+1 UAH)

SOCAR

NANO 100 Gasoline: 104.00 UAH

NANO 95 Gasoline: 97.90 UAH

A-95 Gasoline: 94.90 UAH

NANO Extro diesel: 104.00 UAH

NANO Diesel: 103.00 UAH

Gas: 47.90 UAH (+1 UAH)

“Ukrnafta”

95 Gasoline (Energy): 88.90 UAH (−3 UAH)

A-95 Gasoline: 88.90 UAH

A-92 Gasoline: 86.90 UAH

Diesel (Energy): 99.90 UAH

Diesel (Energy): 97.90 UAH

LPG: 43.40 UAH

UPG

UPG 100 Gasoline: 99.90 UAH

UPG 95 Gasoline: 91.90 UAH

A-95 Gasoline: 88.90 UAH

UPG DIESEL: 99.90 UAH

EURO DIESEL: 97.90 UAH

Gas: 44.90 UAH

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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