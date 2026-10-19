Fuel Prices in Ukraine as of October 19, 2026: Gasoline and Diesel Prices

As of October 19, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 90.57 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 101.98 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel prices at the UPG chain rose by 60 kopecks per liter, DP+ by 60 kopecks per liter, and autogas by 60 kopecks per liter. At Socar, DP+ rose in price by 1 UAH per liter, and autogas by 1.50 UAH per liter. At the KLO network, autogas rose in price by 50 kopecks per liter.

Meanwhile, at Okko, WOG, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta, fuel prices remained unchanged. The cost of A-95 gasoline and other grades of gasoline also remained unchanged across all seven chains.

Currently, the most expensive fuel is offered by the Okko, WOG, and Socar chains, while the lowest prices are traditionally found at BRSM-Nafta and Ukrnafta gas stations.

Earlier, it was reported how much gasoline cost as of October 17.

As of October 16, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.55 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 100.84 UAH.

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

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