In the United Kingdom, 36 post offices in TG Jones stores have already closed this year, while another 34 are due to cease operations by early 2027. In total, this concerns 70 of the 180 branches that operated in the chain before its restructuring was approved, The Guardian reports.

Store and branch closures

The TG Jones chain previously operated under the WH Smith brand, but was acquired and renamed by Modella last year. Of the 450 stores acquired by Modella, up to 150 may close. About 65 of them have already ceased operations, while at least another 46 are due to close early next year.

Of the 110 announced store closures, 70 involve locations where post offices operated or are still operating. Essex, the West Midlands, Wales, Suffolk and Hertfordshire have been particularly affected. Six branches are ceasing operations in Essex, five in the West Midlands and four in Wales.

Two post offices each are closing over several months in Stevenage, Bracknell and Orpington, as well as in Hull and York. In Telford, the last branch is due to cease operations in January.

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Search for new operators

Most of the lost locations had previously replaced large Crown Post Office branches, which provided a full range of services, including document checks for identity cards and passports, driving licence transactions and banking services.

Post Office said it is seeking new operators for all locations where branch closures in TG Jones stores have been confirmed. In some cases, according to the company, more than 40 applications have been received from postal operators. After the TG Jones location closed, a branch in Stirling has already resumed operations; a permanent branch in Ipswich is planned to open in November, while temporary locations are due to operate in Maidenhead and Uxbridge.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) warned that the closures could leave some areas without access to postal services. According to Post Office, nearly a third of small and medium-sized businesses use their local branch at least once a week, while more than half use one at least once a month.

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