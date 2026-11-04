On November 4, 2026, UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy formally intervened in Sky’s proposed £1.6 billion deal to acquire ITV’s broadcasting business. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia. She asked the Competition and Markets Authority and media regulator Ofcom to prepare reports on the deal’s impact by January 27.

Concerns over the deal

Last month, Nandy said she was inclined to intervene in the deal. She cited the potential impact of the arrangement on news pluralism, Sky’s influence on the media landscape, and the availability of a wide range of programming.

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The report also values the deal at approximately $2.15 billion. Sky intends to acquire ITV’s television business.

Review of the reports

After reviewing the two reports, Nandy will inform Parliament, the report said. The regulators must provide assessments of the deal’s impact within the deadline set by the minister.

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