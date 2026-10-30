In Japan, annual inflation in Tokyo excluding fresh food stood at 2.6% in October 2026, exceeding the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. According to Channel NewsAsia, the figure declined from 2.7% in September.

Consumer price data

Tokyo’s core consumer price index, which includes fuel prices but excludes fresh food, rose by 2.6% year on year. The figure matched the market median forecast, government data showed.

Another index, which excludes the impact of volatile fresh food and fuel prices, also rose by 2.6% in October. It increased by 2.9% in September. The Bank of Japan closely monitors this indicator as a more accurate gauge of inflation trends.

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Rate expectations

Tokyo figures are considered a leading indicator of nationwide price dynamics. They support the central bank’s view that steady increases in producer prices should lead to broader and faster growth in consumer prices.

Last month, the Bank of Japan raised its rate to the highest level in 31 years. The central bank governor signaled that the regulator is focused on preventing core inflation from exceeding the target level, indicating the possibility of further rate hikes.

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