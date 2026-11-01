Refugee Mubalama Adelle from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who lives in the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana County in northern Kenya, has developed a tailoring business. According to her, the enterprise has directly employed about 28 people from the refugee community. Adelle has also opened a tailoring school, where more than 27 students are currently studying, Nation Kenya reports.

From one machine to production

Adelle arrived in Kakuma in 2019 and tried to support ten children amid limited resources and a lack of jobs. In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she became one of about 300 refugee women who received vocational training at the Don Bosco technical institute. Over the following two years, she sewed protective masks together with other participants in the programme.

In 2023, Adelle saved 50,000 shillings, bought a sewing machine and rented a small space for a workshop. Within six months, she hired an assistant and later increased the amount of equipment from one to 13 industrial sewing machines. Her company, Peace House Innovations Limited, produces dresses, men's clothing, school uniforms, bed linen, hats, laptop bags and pillows.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Training and expansion plans

The entrepreneur sells her goods mainly in Kakuma and Nairobi, and exports part of her products. To find buyers, she and her husband use Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Adelle said she received a loan of 1.4 million shillings from a local bank, but these funds are insufficient for the planned expansion, while the monthly loan payment is 100,000 shillings.

Among the challenges, she named a limited sales market, the low purchasing power of camp residents, rising material costs and electricity expenses. According to her, the tailoring business generates at least 70,000 shillings per month. In addition, Adelle opened a computer college for camp residents, where 64 students are learning basic digital skills.

Adelle is a beneficiary of the Women’s Leadership, Access, Empowerment and Protection project, which UN Women is implementing in Kakuma and the Kalobeyei settlement with support from the government of Japan. According to the International Finance Corporation, 7% of women in the camp engage in entrepreneurship, compared with 23% of men.

Read us on