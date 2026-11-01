Business owners and workers in Manjimup, in the south of Western Australia, have called for restrictions in the working holiday visa program to be lifted. In their view, reducing the number of visa extensions for the second and third years could leave local establishments and farms without the workers they need, ABC News Australia reports.

Businesses’ reliance on backpackers

Pub owner Paul Fowler said that backpackers make up more than 70% of his staff. According to him, the establishment replaces between 50 and 80 such workers every year, and without them it would not have a workforce. Before the changes were announced, Fowler bought another pub in nearby Pemberton and planned to staff it with backpackers.

Manjimup, located 290 kilometres south of Perth, is a regional centre for tourism and agriculture. The federal decision to slow down the processing of visa applications in August was criticised by farming and regional communities. Western Australia Premier Roger Cook appealed to federal Immigration Minister Tony Burke to review the restrictions.

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Workers’ concerns

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs said the reduction was intended to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability. The department also said it would work with industries so they could obtain the workforce they need.

Italian Roberto Spadotto came to Manjimup to work on a farm, where he picked avocados and broccoli to meet visa requirements. After 88 days of such work and an extension of his visa, he began managing Fowler’s pub together with his partner, Giulia Colombo. The couple, who spent about four years in the region, had planned to settle in Australia.

Italian Valeri Casto began working as a cook after working in a nursery. She said the upcoming changes were discouraging some of her acquaintances from travelling to Australia, as several months of farm work can be difficult and a visa extension is not guaranteed. Pemberton farmer Gavin Booth also said that a French worker left Australia after learning about the need to enter a lottery for 5,000 places for the third year of the visa.

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