Germany’s metal and electrical industries may lose another 300,000 jobs over the next two to three years. This was warned by Oliver Zander, head of the employers’ association Gesamtmetall, Anadolu Agency reports.

Employers’ forecast

According to Zander, 350,000 jobs have already been cut in these sectors over the past seven years. In his assessment, this costs the economy €42 billion in added value annually.

The new cuts could reduce the number of employees from around 3.7 million to 3.4 million, while annual losses in added value could reach another approximately €35 billion. Zander said this would be the lowest level of employment in the sector since Germany’s reunification in 1990.

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Pressure on manufacturers and wage dispute

German manufacturers, according to Bild, are facing competition from cheaper Chinese products, high labor and energy costs, bureaucracy and US tariffs. The IG Metall trade union also pointed to management mistakes, particularly by executives of automotive companies.

The warning came amid a dispute over pay. IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage increase, and union representatives are calling for warning strikes. The union rejected employers’ proposal to raise pay by 1.8% by the end of 2028 as insufficient. Zander called the situation catastrophic for many companies and said the union’s demand could put additional jobs at risk.

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