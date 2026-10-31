In Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has required all registered tyre manufacturers to install electronic production monitoring systems by November 30. They must record output in real time and transmit data to tax authorities, Dawn reports.

The FBR issued the relevant requirement on Friday through Sales Tax General Order No. 32 of 2026. Electronic monitoring is part of the agency’s plan to reduce the gap between sales tax revenue and its potential amount, which the FBR estimates at 3.7 trillion Pakistani rupees.

Production control

Manufacturers must install specified equipment and software on every curing press, take-away conveyor or finishing line. The system will count every cured tyre, distinguish actual production from idle cycles, maintenance and warm-up cycles, and detect uncured tyres.

Using approved stock-keeping unit data, the system will also identify products by diameter, width, design or tread pattern, and weight. The FBR has authorized ISSM Labelling Solutions (Pvt) Ltd to provide electronic monitoring solutions in the tyre industry.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The supplier must ensure secure data transmission to the FBR’s central monitoring system, as well as record unplanned shutdowns, equipment failures, interference with system operations, disruptions and attempts to bypass monitoring tools. The system will maintain audit logs and generate production reports and analytical data for reconciliation and enforcement of sales tax legislation.

The first nine companies

The FBR initially identified nine enterprises for implementation of the system: Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd, Service Long March Tyres Ltd, Service Tyres (Private) Ltd, Panther Tyres Ltd, Diamond Tyres Ltd, Service Industries Ltd, Ghauri Tyre and Tube (Pvt) Ltd, Crown Tyres Ltd and United Rubber (Pvt) Ltd. At the same time, the agency stressed that the list is not exhaustive and that the requirement applies to all registered tyre manufacturers.

Manufacturers are prohibited from removing tyres from their production sites without undergoing the prescribed electronic monitoring. They must also provide IT infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, access to equipment and pay the established fees. Heads of Inland Revenue offices must appoint responsible persons to coordinate the installation of the system and report on the progress of its implementation.

Read us on