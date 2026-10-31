In South Africa, the iSimangaliso Wetland Park has launched a process to attract a private partner for the reconstruction, management and operation of the Cape Vidal resort. The project term will be 50 years: up to four years will be allocated for developing the facility, and another 46 years for its operation, TimesLIVE reports.

The resort is located in the eastern part of iSimangaliso Park, near the town of St Lucia. The park administration plans to attract private capital to modernize the facility and turn it into a three- to four-star tourist complex. The tender documentation states that the project aligns with the park’s commercialization strategy, aimed at using assets more effectively and increasing revenue.

Private partners for conservation facilities

South African authorities are increasingly involving businesses in the management of state assets that they do not consider core to their activities. According to the publication, about 1.2 billion rand is spent from the budget every day on servicing public debt.

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Earlier, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, which manages more than 800,000 hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal province and over 90 protected areas, also began looking for a private-sector partner. The organization explained its revised approach by financial and operational difficulties in maintaining a vast conservation area.

Concession for a nature reserve and grain silos

In Gauteng province, the environmental department offered businesses a concession for the development, management and operation of the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve, covering about 18,000 hectares. The state will retain ownership of the land and assets, while the private operator must pay monthly rent of no less than 80,000 rand. The concession term may be at least 25 years.

Separately, authorities in North West province are seeking private partners to manage three state-owned grain silos — Springbokpan, Kraaipan and Vryhof — for 25 years. Their combined capacity is 180,000 tonnes of grain. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it seeks to attract an investor for the restoration, development and sustainable management of these facilities.

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