In Saudi Arabia, the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has given businesses that have ceased operations and left the Saudi market the opportunity to apply for a write-off of 100% of their outstanding social insurance debt. To do so, they must meet the approved requirements, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The initiative is intended to help such companies settle accumulated financial obligations, close unfinished cases, and complete the procedures for ceasing operations stipulated by the rules. According to the publication, GOSI notified companies and enterprises of changes to business services, including the debt write-off mechanism.

Settlement of obligations

GOSI estimates that the approach will help settle the financial and administrative obligations of businesses that no longer operate in the market. It may also reduce the burden on their owners, allow them to put their financial affairs in order, and prevent old obligations from becoming an obstacle to a possible return to commercial activity, in accordance with the current rules.

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The changes are part of a broader package of updates to GOSI services for employers and businesses. They are being introduced taking into account proposals received during meetings between officials and business representatives with the participation of chambers of commerce.

Digital services and payments

The organization is also updating services for registering enterprises, ceasing their operations, and maintaining ownership data. The stated purpose of the changes is to eliminate recurring technical problems, improve digital services, and speed up transaction processing.

Through the GOSI Business app, employers can pay amounts exceeding 30,000 Saudi riyals, or about $8,000, in several payments. The updates also provide explanations of the reasons for refusals in applications concerning occupational injuries and transactions related to system participants. Through GOSI Business and Tawakkalna, users will be informed about the receipt, approval, return, or rejection of applications.

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