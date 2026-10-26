In Singapore, the Peranakan cuisine establishment Kokoyo Nyonya Delights will cease operations on November 2, 2026. The brand's last outlet operates in the food court on the fourth floor of Hougang Mall.

Losses and declining sales

According to Channel NewsAsia, 25-year-old co-owner Ernest Ang estimated accumulated losses since February at about S$50,000. He said the establishment's sales had fallen by around half, and running the business had become particularly difficult since September.

Ang attributed the decline in food court foot traffic to renovations at the mall and the opening of new food outlets on other floors. Monthly rent for the premises is S$11,000, so the sales decline made it difficult to break even.

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Kokoyo opened as a standalone establishment in the Serangoon Central area in 2024, later moved to Jelita Mall, and then relocated to Hougang Mall in February 2026. Its menu included blue pea nasi lemak, ayam buah keluak and beef rendang. Ernest Ang learned the recipes from his grandmother, in whose honour he created the brand.

A new format in the same premises

Ernest Ang and his 29-year-old brother Irwin, who is also a co-owner, plan to launch The Porridge Stall in the same premises after Kokoyo closes. The new establishment will offer Cantonese-style seafood porridge made with chicken and pork bone broth.

The brothers decided to change the concept because they consider porridge a more mainstream dish than Peranakan cuisine. According to Ernest Ang, there are four nasi lemak vendors in the mall, including Kokoyo, but no dedicated porridge outlet. The opening date for The Porridge Stall has not yet been determined; the current lease runs until February 2027.

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