In Singapore, the New Horse Noodles stall at the Chinatown Complex Food Centre will not close as previously planned. One of the establishment’s founders, 29-year-old Scott Lee, has decided to continue the business on his own, while his 31-year-old brother Troy Lee is leaving his day-to-day work at the stall and moving into software development, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The brothers, who sell handmade Hakka yong tau foo and Malaysian-style dry noodles, had previously announced plans to close the stall on October 25, just five months after opening. At the time, Scott Lee explained the decision by saying that the lifestyle of stall owners did not meet their expectations.

Customer feedback changed the decision

After reports of the possible closure, both regular visitors and new customers began coming to the stall. They urged the brothers not to cease operations, offered advice on marketing and process optimization, and also offered help in finding premises with more favorable rent.

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Scott Lee said that daily sales after the closure announcement increased by up to 20 portions, and some new guests returned. At the same time, he said that the decision to continue operating was not solely the result of this increase: he believes that New Horse Noodles’ potential has not yet been exhausted.

A new operating format

The establishment has already recouped its initial investment of 20,000 Singapore dollars and is profitable, although Scott Lee did not disclose the amount of monthly profit because it fluctuates. Previously, the brothers worked around 70 hours a week, but more efficient processes have made it possible to improve the situation.

Scott Lee has hired an employee who stuffs ingredients for yong tau foo, cooks noodles, and cleans. Lee himself will continue to prepare sauces and marinate meat. The stall will now operate six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday, from 09:00 to 14:00. Every Friday, Scott Lee will focus on preparation and improving recipes.

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