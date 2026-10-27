In the United States, the number of applications for graduate business programs declined by 25% in 2026, the largest drop in nearly a decade. The data were released by the Graduate Management Admission Council, Fortune reports. The decline interrupted two years of growth in application numbers.

Economic uncertainty affects applicants' choices

Changes in the economy, including recession fears, staff cuts and shifts in the labor market, affected application numbers at 90% of the surveyed business programs. Seventy-three percent of respondents reported a significant or moderate impact from this factor, the highest figure among the reasons analyzed.

Changes in visa policy and geopolitical tensions are also affecting demand. According to Fortune, economic uncertainty is prompting prospective students to assess more carefully the cost of obtaining another degree.

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Demand for MBAs is also declining

Two-thirds of full-time MBA programs worldwide reported a decline in applications, while their total number decreased by 13% year on year. At the most selective programs, which admit fewer than 40% of candidates, the decline was 9%. At programs with an admission rate above 85%, the number of applications fell by 21%.

At seven leading US business schools known as the M7, about 90% of 2025 graduates who were seeking jobs received employment offers. The median base salary of those who accepted an offer at each of these schools was at least $175,000. At the same time, the cost of studying in leading MBA programs in some cases exceeds $300,000.

According to a GMAC summer survey of employers, one-third said they are replacing entry-level vacancies with artificial intelligence. More than half of the approximately 600 survey participants hire employees for companies on the Fortune 100 or Fortune 500 lists.

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