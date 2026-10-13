A jury in the US state of Delaware awarded Qualcomm $2 in nominal damages in a dispute with Arm Holdings over an architecture licensing agreement. According to a Qualcomm spokesperson, the jury also found that Arm breached the agreement and deliberately sought to interfere with Qualcomm’s business. Channel NewsAsia reports the decision.

Nominal damages

The Qualcomm spokesperson’s statement was made on Tuesday, October 13. According to him, the awarded $2 constitutes nominal damages. The source attributes the report on the jury’s findings concerning the breach of the agreement and Arm’s actions to a Qualcomm spokesperson.

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Arm Holdings did not immediately comment in response to a Reuters request. The article does not provide the company’s position on the jury’s decision or the statement by Qualcomm’s representative.

Market reaction

Following the report of the decision, Arm shares fell by more than 1% in the second half of the trading session. The source provides no other details of the court decision or the terms of the licensing agreement.

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