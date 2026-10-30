US convenience store candy sales fall 5% — Fortune

In the United States, candy sales at convenience stores fell by 5% in September. Management of Hershey, the largest US chocolate maker, said the decline continued in October amid high fuel prices and inflation weighing on household budgets, Fortune reports.

Hershey Chief Financial Officer Dave Huleys said consumers have become more cautious because of inflation, gasoline costs, and interest rates. According to him, shoppers are choosing shopping channels more carefully and are more often spending at major retail chains, online stores, and warehouse clubs.

Sales outside convenience stores

At the same time, outside convenience stores, the candy category grew by 3.7% in the third quarter. Huleys described the weaker performance in this channel as an issue of the sales channel and the number of customer visits, rather than of the entire candy category.

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Hershey's net sales in the third quarter rose by 3%, to approximately $3.28 billion. The company attributed this to a price increase of about 11 percentage points, while sales volume in unit terms declined by about 10 points. Hershey also narrowed its full-year forecast for organic net sales growth to about 3%, the lower end of its previous 3–3.5% range.

The final week before Halloween

According to NielsenIQ data cited by Fortune, Halloween candy sales for the period through October 17 fell by 6.7% compared with the same period last year. Growth persisted only for small packages. According to FinanceBuzz, the average price of a bag containing 100 Halloween candies is $16.96, 71% higher than $9.91 in 2021.

Despite this, the National Retail Federation forecasts a record $13.5 billion in Halloween spending by Americans, of which $4.1 billion will go toward candy. Hershey CEO Kirk Tanner said that about 35% of seasonal sales occur in the final week before the holiday. The company delivered more Halloween products to stores than last year and expects shoppers to be active in the final days of the season.

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