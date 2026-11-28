In the United States, United Fidelity Bank, founded in 1914 and headquartered in Indiana, has ceased operations. This marks the largest bankruptcy of an American bank in the past two years.

The regulator concluded that the bank was highly unlikely to be able to meet its financial obligations. The FDIC was appointed as the institution’s temporary administrator. United Fidelity Bank’s assets and deposits were transferred to another U.S. bank—First Citizens—which agreed to accept them.

As of the end of September, United Fidelity Bank’s assets totaled approximately $5.9 billion, while deposits reached $5.4 billion.

According to the FDIC’s estimate, the bank’s closure will cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approximately $1.83 billion.

The last bankruptcy of this scale in the U.S. occurred in April 2024, when Republic First Bank ceased operations.

United Fidelity Bank customers have been advised to continue using their usual branches for the time being. They will be notified of any changes in service once the integration of the banking systems is complete.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced the closure of the institution on Friday, November 27, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier, the LIV Golf series filed for bankruptcy in a New Jersey court and intends to liquidate the business instead of launching the new LIV 2.0 season.

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