In Taiwan, the average monthly net income of taxi drivers for whom driving a taxi is their main source of earnings rose by 20.4% last year, to NT$32,465. Drivers' average monthly gross income was NT$55,788, up 14.4% from 2023.

After operating expenses were deducted, net income increased by NT$5,508. More than 76% of drivers working full-time in taxis were connected to dispatch services, up 7.4 percentage points from the previous survey.

More bookings through platforms

Nearly 80% of trips were booked through online platforms, radio or satellite dispatch services. The share of drivers who looked for passengers directly on the streets fell to 40% for the first time. The results of a study by Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications were reported by Taipei Times.

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Drivers who worked at least eight hours a day earned average monthly gross income of NT$62,822 and net income of NT$37,403. These figures were NT$7,034 and NT$4,938 higher, respectively, than the average among all taxi drivers for whom this work is their main occupation.

Share of multipurpose taxis increased

At the end of last year, Taiwan had 92,768 taxis, 1,114, or about 1.2%, more than in the previous study. Of these, 36,023, or nearly 40% of the fleet, were multipurpose taxis. Their drivers took more days off on average, but made more trips and covered longer distances on working days. Their average monthly gross income reached NT$59,528.

The ministry conducts a survey of the taxi business once every two years. From March to June, it surveyed operators active at the end of last year and received 9,861 valid responses; the response rate was 33%.

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