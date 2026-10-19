The free trade agreement between New Zealand and India has entered into force. As RNZ reports, 57% of New Zealand’s exports to India, including lamb, wool, coal and most forestry products, have already been exempted from duties.

Further tariff reductions

New Zealand’s Minister of Trade and Investment Todd McClay said that over time, the share of duty-free exports will rise to 82%. The next stage of tariff reductions is scheduled for January 1, 2027.

According to McClay, negotiations on the comprehensive trade agreement began in March 2025 and were completed in nine months. The minister called this a record timeframe for India in negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement.

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Access for winemakers

McClay noted that New Zealand winemakers are expected to be among the main beneficiaries of the arrangements. Previously, their access to the Indian market was limited by duties of 150%. According to him, over ten years, the rates are to be reduced to 25% or 50%, and the New Zealand side will also receive better access agreed by the European Union.

The minister said the agreement will help New Zealand exporters diversify supplies and contribute to the goal of doubling the value of exports over ten years.

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