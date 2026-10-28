Ukraine has received more than $400 million from donors for health care reform

The General Fund of Ukraine’s state budget received $404.5 million as part of the World Bank’s “Transforming Health Care through Reform and Investment in Efficiency” (THRIVE) project.

This was announced on October 28 by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. The total amount of funding raised under this program has already reached $701.7 million.

The financial package consists of $304.5 million in concessional support from the Government of Japan (through the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund) and a $100 million loan from the International Development Association (under the SPUR program). The funds were disbursed under the “Program-for-Results” mechanism after Ukraine met a series of reform indicators, including the expansion of the “Affordable Medicines” program for patients with hypertension, increasing the share of payments based on Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs), optimizing the hospital network, and equipping medical facilities with solar power systems. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is the project implementer.

Source: UNN.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is preparing to urge Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine in order to reduce its projected funding shortfall of 70 billion euros in 2027.

The IMF has assessed Ukraine’s funding shortfall through 2029. According to a preliminary estimate by the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine may face an external financing shortfall totaling approximately $54 billion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, speaking at a ministerial roundtable during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, stated that the country’s need for external budget financing for 2027 alone amounts to more than $52 billion.

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