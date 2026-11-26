Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, which is scheduled to launch in January 2027.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine also hopes to see an increase in the package of preferential loans from the Export Development Canada (EDC) and to gain access to the public development finance institution FinDev Canada, which invests in private businesses.

To boost trade between the countries, Serhiy Koretskyi proposed launching a regular ministerial economic dialogue and called on Canada to join the “Industrial Ramstein.” He identified energy, the defense sector, and critical minerals as priority areas for cooperation, emphasizing that military risks remain the main barrier for investors, while insurance and accessible financing will provide the tools needed to develop Canadian business projects in Ukraine.

Source: A post by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi on Telegram following his online address at the fifth Rebuild Ukraine business conference in Toronto.

The Canadian House of Commons approved the allocation of 764 million Canadian dollars (approximately 587 million U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine. It also approved the allocation of financial assistance and funds for humanitarian demining.

Canada has also pledged $100 million to support the Danish model for assisting the Ukrainian defense industry in drone production.

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