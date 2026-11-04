Ukrainian bonds rose following the Republicans' defeat in the U.S. election – Bloomberg

The price of Ukrainian dollar-denominated bonds with a 4.5% coupon and maturing in 2034 rose by more than one cent and exceeded 63 cents per dollar of face value, making Ukrainian bonds among the top performers in emerging markets.

Investors attribute the positive trend to the defeat of Donald Trump’s Republican Party and expect that the Democratic Party’s takeover of Congress will help strengthen defense support for Ukraine, prevent disruptions in the exchange of intelligence, and maintain access to the Starshield system.

The election results may also limit the ability to exert pressure on the Ukrainian leadership during upcoming peace talks in Brussels and Abu Dhabi.

Source: Bloomberg.

Amid the U.S. midterm elections, the price of Brent crude fell by 8.47% to $94.83 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate lost 7.5% and traded at $88.88.

In the U.S., stock index futures and Asian stock markets fell after the first midterm election results emerged, indicating a likely significant victory for the Democratic Party.

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