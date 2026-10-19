Ukrainian businesses have been required to set up shelters or safe spaces by December 4

The three-month transition period established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1092, under which companies without their own bomb shelters must ensure the protection of employees and visitors, ends on December 4, 2026.

To continue operating normally under a yellow threat level, businesses must set up protective structures, shelters, or special “safe spaces” inside buildings that protect against the collateral effects of weapons and blast waves.

In addition, employers are required to post information signs at entrances or on building facades indicating the presence or absence of shelters, establish a clear procedure for responding to an alarm, and ensure that people are properly notified of the threat.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the installation of modular shelters to protect passengers and staff has begun at passenger stations in the Kyiv region.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed a lawsuit demanding that the city authorities take immediate measures to install mobile shelters in public places. This includes, in particular, public transportation stops, parks, and public squares.

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