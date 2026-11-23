Ukrainian farms face a wave of bankruptcies as early as spring 2027 due to a decline in grain exports, rising production costs, and the depletion of financial reserves amid the war, according to Bloomberg.

According to the publication, Ukrainian grain exports have fallen by about one-third this season, leading to a buildup of unsold inventory in warehouses and downward pressure on domestic purchase prices. At the same time, agricultural producers’ financial buffers are nearly depleted, and access to bank financing remains limited due to war-related risks.

Rising prices for fuel and mineral fertilizers, as well as increasingly frequent Russian strikes on processing facilities and logistics infrastructure, are putting additional pressure on the sector. The combination of falling revenues and rising costs could complicate the 2027 spring planting season for some farms, although this is currently a potential risk rather than a confirmed widespread shutdown of operations.

Source: Bloomberg.

As of October 1, Ukrainian farmers had approximately $2 billion in their own funds. According to a forecast by Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky, there will be no remaining available funds in their accounts by January 1, 2027.

Ukrainian agricultural companies have increasingly been considering the possibility of postponing the harvest of part of their corn crop until spring 2027. Among the reasons are low purchase prices, high grain drying costs, and instability in export channels.

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