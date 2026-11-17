Ukrzaliznytsia has listed its first non-core and surplus real estate properties for electronic auctions on the Prozorro.Sales platform. Specifically, properties from the “Adabas Quarry” in the Kirovohrad region and a number of other properties in various regions of the country have been put up for auction.

The company announced the start of a large-scale sale of non-core assets back in September during a meeting with real estate market representatives, where 25 properties were presented to potential buyers. After the market expressed interest, experts conducted an independent appraisal of the properties’ value and fully prepared the lots for sale.

In total, as part of the cost-optimization program, the auctions will feature administrative and office buildings, warehouses and production facilities, retail properties, restaurants, and sports and wellness complexes. These properties are located in the Lviv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Investors, developers, and business representatives are eligible to participate in the auctions.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that some of this property has not been used in its operations for years, yet the company has continued to spend funds on its maintenance. The sale of surplus real estate will help reduce these costs and raise additional funds, while the new owners will be able to give these properties a new lease on life.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram.

As a reminder, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new rail route to Poland, which will connect Zhytomyr and Lutsk with Chełm for the first time.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of a train on the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

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