Unilever expects the pace of price increases to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2026 and throughout 2027 due to rising costs associated with the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran, Cyprus Mail reports.

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez said the average price level in 2027 will be higher than in 2026. According to him, the company is accelerating its price reviews as it has greater clarity regarding the cost situation, but seeks to maintain a balance between sales volumes and pricing.

Quarterly results

In the third quarter, Unilever’s underlying sales rose by 5.2%, exceeding analysts’ consensus forecast of 4.8%. Sales volumes increased by 2.9%, while prices rose by 2.3%.

The company maintained its sales and profitability forecast for 2026 and expects underlying sales growth of about 5% in the second half of the year. Unilever also forecasts full-year sales volume growth of at least 3%, whereas it had previously expected growth of about 3%.

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According to the publication, Unilever has already been able this year to pass some of the increase in raw material costs on to consumers without harming sales volumes. At the same time, volume growth in the third quarter was slower than in the second, particularly because of the food business.

Reaction of other manufacturers

Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Reckitt have also warned of the risk of further price increases in 2027. Procter & Gamble, in particular, warned that rising costs for raw materials, energy and transportation could affect its annual profit.

Unilever shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday. The company continues to shift its focus toward beauty and personal care segments: Fernandez had previously agreed to carve out Unilever’s food business and merge it with U.S. spice maker McCormick.

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