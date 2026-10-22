The government has approved a bill on new rules for taxing electricity imports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law amending the rules for taxing electricity transactions in preparation for the integration of the Ukrainian and European energy markets.

The document provides for exempting electricity imports from VAT, introducing the reverse charge mechanism for taxable dealers, and setting the excise tax rate at 2.8 euros per MWh. The main changes are set to take effect on January 1, 2029, as part of the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards and the fulfillment of conditions for receiving macro-financial assistance.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In August 2026, Ukraine exported nearly twice as much electricity as it imported. According to Energy Map, monthly exports rose by 63.8% compared to July, reaching 380,900 MWh.

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