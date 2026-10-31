The prospects for industrial parks and attracting investment were discussed in Ukraine

There are 130 registered industrial parks in Ukraine, but only slightly more than 40 are actually operational. Attracting foreign capital remains one of the main challenges facing the sector’s development.

This was discussed during the roundtable “Industrial Parks of Ukraine: Investment and Industrial Reconstruction,” which took place on October 30 at Ukrinform.

According to data presented during the event, the total volume of investment in industrial parks as of the end of the first quarter of 2026 amounted to 45.18 billion hryvnias.

At the same time, the share of foreign investors remains low—about 3%. War risks and insufficient investment protection were cited as among the main obstacles to attracting capital.

Participants also highlighted infrastructure issues. Specifically, electricity is available in 46% of industrial parks, and water supply in 40%.

During the discussion, Oleksiy Shevchuk, a representative of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine, stated that industrial parks should become one of the cornerstones of the new economic model for post-war Ukraine.

According to him, the association, together with its team, is working on legislative proposals for the government and the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada. These proposals are intended to strengthen protections for foreign investors and simplify the process of attracting international capital.

Among the proposed changes is the categorization of industrial parks by specialization: environmental, energy, digital, and technology parks, as well as separate sites for the production of dual-use goods.

Shevchuk also advocated for the introduction of international investor protection mechanisms, including the option to use foreign arbitration, and proposed a “4 × 4” tax model. This model provides for a four-year transition period with a gradual annual increase in the tax rate by four percentage points.

Separately, he emphasized the need to establish the institution of an industrial park operator, which would provide foreign companies with comprehensive support—ranging from legal and accounting services to logistics, insurance, and HR support.

“One operator. One window. One clear mechanism for entering the market,” Shevchuk explained.

He cited insurance against war risks as another important condition for attracting investment, which should cover damage to production facilities, loss of equipment, and business interruptions.

Shevchuk also proposed organizing an international investment roadshow to present the opportunities offered by Ukrainian industrial parks to foreign investors. Among the targets, he cited achieving a 25% annual increase in investment in designated border regions in 2027–2028.

The development of industrial parks is viewed as one of the key areas for the recovery of Ukrainian industry, the creation of new production facilities, and the attraction of investment into the economy. At the same time, the legislative changes proposed by Shevchuk still require further refinement and approval.

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Source:

Conference – Industrial Parks of Ukraine: Investment and Industrial Recovery

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The Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine has decided to provide state incentives to two industrial parks totaling nearly 56 million UAH.

In Ukraine, as part of the “Made in Ukraine” program, the acceptance of applications for state incentives for industrial parks in 2026 is now underway.

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