On October 28, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed Bill No. 16013, aimed at strengthening efforts to combat financial fraud. The bill establishes criminal liability for the use of bank accounts and payment instruments in illegal schemes.

The legislative changes concern so-called “drops”—people who transfer their own bank accounts or payment cards to others for the purpose of conducting illegal financial transactions.

Such actions are punishable by a fine ranging from 5,100 to 17,000 hryvnias.

Separate liability has been established for “drop organizers”—individuals who organize the illegal acquisition, purchase, storage, transfer, or sale of others’ payment instruments.

They face a fine of up to 170,000 hryvnias or imprisonment for up to four years.

If such actions are committed repeatedly or by an organized group, the punishment may be up to six years of imprisonment.

The goal of these legislative changes is to strengthen the fight against financial fraud and hold accountable not only the organizers of illegal schemes but also individuals whose bank accounts and cards are used to conduct suspicious transactions.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved in principle draft law No. 15262, which provides for maintaining the increased corporate income tax rate for banks at 50% in 2027. The bill passed its first reading.

A former bank employee from the Ternopil region was extradited from Norway to Ukraine; he is suspected of embezzling approximately one million hryvnias from the financial institution’s clients. An international arrest warrant has been issued for the man.

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