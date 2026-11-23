As of November 23, 2026, several major gas station chains have once again lowered fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 84.84 UAH per liter, and diesel is 99.64 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to November 22, regular and premium diesel at the UPG chain have dropped by 1 UAH per liter. At Okko, autogas has dropped by 2 UAH per liter, while other types of fuel have dropped by 1 UAH per liter.

At WOG, A-95, A-95+, premium diesel, and A-100 gasoline all dropped by 1 UAH per liter. At the “BRSM-Nafta” network, autogas prices rose by a few kopecks per liter, while A-95 gasoline and diesel fell by a few kopecks.

At KLO, A-95, A-92, and A-100 gasoline prices fell by 2 UAH per liter. Regular and premium diesel prices dropped by 3 UAH per liter. At “Ukrnafta,” A-92 gasoline and diesel fell by 2 UAH/liter, while A-95 gasoline fell by 3 UAH/liter.

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline among the chains was recorded at Ukrnafta—79.90 UAH/liter. This type of fuel is most expensive at Socar—89.90 UAH/liter. The cheapest diesel among current offers is sold at “Ukrnafta”—98.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel is at Socar—104 UAH/liter.

Autogas is most expensive at Socar—64.90 UAH/liter. The lowest price in the table is 59.99 UAH/liter at “BRSM-Nafta.”

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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