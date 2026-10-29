China's gross marine economic output reached 8.5 trillion yuan, or about $1.27 trillion, in the first nine months of 2026. This is 4.9% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Preliminary data were released on Wednesday by China's Ministry of Natural Resources, ECNS reports. This indicator measures the country's marine economy.

Shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment

Significant growth was recorded in shipbuilding and the production of marine engineering equipment. New shipbuilding orders, completed shipbuilding volume and order backlog, measured in compensated gross tonnage, increased by 98.5%, 35% and 41.9%, respectively.

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The value of new orders for marine engineering equipment rose by 123.3%. The share of these orders on the global market exceeded 80%.

Production and port transport

Oil production at offshore fields increased by 3.5%. Domestic production of marine aquatic products rose by 4.6%, including a 5.8% increase in marine aquaculture output.

Cargo throughput at China's coastal ports grew by 1.6%, while container throughput increased by 4.7%.

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