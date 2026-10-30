In the United States, financial, physical and political constraints on the development of artificial intelligence could help extend the investment boom in the sector, according to Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni. This was reported by Fortune amid a decline in technology stocks and investor doubts over whether AI revenues will justify companies' massive spending.

More expensive financing and electricity shortages

Yardeni noted that investors are increasingly questioning whether there is sufficient capital to finance demand from the largest cloud companies, as well as whether AI profits can justify substantial capital expenditures. In just one week, SpaceX, according to Elon Musk, closed $40 billion in debt financing, Meta announced plans to raise $95 billion through a share issuance, and Microsoft raised $25 billion through a bond sale.

The construction of data centers is also being constrained by power shortages and limited grid capacity. Yardeni cited political opposition to the emergence of new data centers as a separate factor. In his view, tightening these constraints could cause further declines in stocks, as AI has become an important driver of corporate profits and GDP growth.

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Lower risk of overinvestment

At the same time, Yardeni considers such constraints beneficial to the boom's long-term sustainability. In his view, more difficult access to capital could promote more efficient allocation of funds and reduce the risk of overinvestment. He expects the largest technology companies to retain the ability to finance spending thanks to their strong balance sheets.

According to forecasts cited in the article, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle could invest nearly $800 billion this year and about $1 trillion annually in 2027–2030. At the same time, AI companies with weaker balance sheets, including the so-called neocloud AI companies, have already faced rising borrowing costs and may cut spending.

Economists at Oxford Economics also see the possibility of a positive effect from a slower rollout of AI infrastructure. In their view, lower demand for chips and other technology components could ease inflationary pressure by the end of the decade and reduce pressure on long-term interest rates.

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