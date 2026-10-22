In Brussels, the advocacy organization Movement for an Open Web, whose members include digital publishers and advertisers, appealed to the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). It is asking for Meta Platforms’ new commercial terms, due to take effect on October 30, to be temporarily suspended.

Complaint to regulators

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Movement for an Open Web filed complaints with the European Commission and the CMA and requested interim measures. The organization believes that the new provisions could give Meta an unrestricted right to use companies’ digital content for artificial intelligence-based services.

Movement for an Open Web co-founder Tim Cowen said that many companies effectively have no alternative to Meta’s services. According to him, the terms could force businesses to waive rights to digital content without an option to opt out. He also suggested that Meta could collect data from nearly all websites for AI services that would compete with content owners.

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Meta and CMA positions

Meta disagreed with the complaint. A company representative said that the web-crawling terms it consolidated apply only to advertising and business products and do not change Meta’s approach to using web crawlers. According to the representative, content owners can still specify their preferences through the robots.txt file, and the updates do not grant Meta new rights that would override those preferences.

The CMA said it met with Meta on Wednesday to obtain more information about the new commercial terms. The regulator called it an important issue and said it was holding urgent discussions with the company before making further decisions. The European Commission did not respond to a request for comment. Similar concerns had previously been raised by the European Publishers Council and the German associations BDZV and MVFP.

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