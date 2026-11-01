Wineries in Australia’s Hunter Valley are increasingly buying grapes from the cooler Orange region due to climate change and growing demand for lighter wine styles. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Ross and Deris McDonald, who produced organic wine in the Hunter Valley for two decades, moved to Orange in the Central West region of New South Wales in early 2020. Ross McDonald, owner of Macquariedale Organic Wines, said that shiraz and cabernet can now be successfully grown in Orange.

Grapes from cooler areas

Orange is considered a cool-climate wine region, as its vineyards are located at elevations between 600 and 1,390 metres above sea level. The region has more than 80 vineyards covering about 1,100 hectares. Some of the grapes grown there are already used to make wines in the Hunter Valley.

According to McDonald, light wine styles are difficult to produce in hotter regions. He estimated that about half of the grapes processed by Hunter Valley wineries are now grown outside the valley. Grapes also come from the Hilltops region, the area around Young, and districts on the other side of the Snowy Mountains.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association chief executive Jenny Curran noted that access to grapes from other regions can increase wineries’ resilience if local harvests decline. According to her, producers are facing greater weather variability, including more intense rainfall, longer periods of heat and changes in seasonal conditions.

Labelling and demand for pinot noir

Wine Australia rules require at least 85% of grapes to come from a region for it to be listed on a label. At the same time, a cellar door in the Hunter Valley may sell wine made predominantly from Orange grapes if it is not labelled as Hunter Valley wine.

The New South Wales wine association reported an overall decline in wine consumption due to lifestyle changes, the situation in export markets, cost-of-living pressures and changing consumer tastes. The association’s executive director, Matthew Jessop, said demand is shifting away from full-bodied red wines toward pinot noir and white wines, including chardonnay.

According to Wine Australia’s latest harvest report, 343 tonnes of pinot noir worth about $730,000 were processed in Orange this year. In the Hunter Valley, the figure was 69 tonnes worth about $71,000.

Read us on