In Japan, growth in the manufacturing sector slowed in October to its lowest level in seven months. The preliminary S&P Global Japan Manufacturing PMI fell to 53.3 points from 54.1 points in September, Channel NewsAsia reports.

A reading above 50 points indicates an expansion in activity, while a reading below that mark indicates a contraction. Thus, manufacturing in the country continued to grow, but its pace slowed.

Orders and output

New orders from Japanese goods producers grew at the weakest pace since March. At the same time, industrial output posted its smallest increase since March.

Growth in new export business in Japan's private sector slowed to a four-month low. Factory employment grew at a moderate pace in October, while manufacturers increased their purchasing activity. This resulted in the largest accumulation of purchased input inventories in nearly four years.

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Services supported overall activity

Activity in the services sector strengthened somewhat: the preliminary S&P Global Japan Services PMI business activity index rose from 51.3 to 52.0 points. The survey recorded stronger growth in business activity and a faster increase in sales in the sector.

The S&P Global Flash Japan Composite PMI output index remained at 52.3 points. This marked the 19th consecutive month of expansion in private-sector activity. S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti noted that overall business activity growth in October was unchanged from the previous month, but remained weaker than the average since the start of the year.

At the same time, inflows of new orders in the private sector grew at their slowest pace in three months, while job creation slowed to a 14-month low. Input cost inflation accelerated somewhat due to higher raw material and labor costs. Companies continued to raise selling prices, although the pace of their increase was the slowest in four months.

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