The “BLUMI” Group of Companies, which includes the manufacturer “Snow Panda,” is ceasing operations. As a result of Russian attacks, all of the company’s production facilities and equipment have been destroyed.

“Yesterday, the fifth and final attack on our facility took place. No one was injured. Unfortunately, the production equipment cannot be repaired,” the company reported.

Given these circumstances, the BLUMI Group of Companies is ceasing production in Ukraine due to the destruction of its production facilities and equipment.

This decision directly affects all of the company’s brands: “Snow Panda,” “Gentle Touch,” “Zoo Zoo,” “Helper,” and “Helper Professional.”

Source: Snow Panda

Earlier, a Russian drone attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region.

Russian drones attacked a facility in Volyn Oblast.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a factory caught fire following a drone attack.

Read us on