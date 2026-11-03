Hong Kong, China's economy grew by 5.2% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, according to preliminary official estimates. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of economic growth in the city. Channel NewsAsia reports.

The figure exceeded expectations

The result exceeded the average forecast of ten economists surveyed by Reuters. According to survey participants' estimates, Hong Kong's GDP was expected to grow by 3.6% year-on-year in July–September. The actual rate was 1.6 percentage points higher than this forecast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dynamics throughout the year

In the second quarter of 2026, Hong Kong's GDP grew by 4.2% compared with the same period of the previous year. In the first quarter, the growth rate was 5.9%. The third-quarter figure was 1 percentage point higher than the second-quarter result and 0.7 percentage points lower than the first-quarter figure.

Read us on