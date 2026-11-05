Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.47% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. This exceeded the forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters, who expected growth of 5.18%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

In the second quarter, Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.29%. The third-quarter data were released by the country’s statistics agency.

Support from manufacturing

According to the statistics agency, the manufacturing sector was among the factors behind the growth. In particular, this concerns the processing of palm oil into fuel amid the expansion in Indonesia of a mandatory biodiesel-use program.

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At the same time, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has faced weaker investor sentiment this year. Markets have focused on the government’s fiscal plans, the overall direction of its policies, and the risks of a stock market rating downgrade.

Outlook for the year

Indonesia’s 2026 state budget envisages economic growth of 5.4%. Finance Minister Suahasil Nazar has said that the figure could slightly exceed this target and reach 5.5%.

The budget target falls within the Bank Indonesia forecast range, which estimates possible GDP growth between 4.9% and 5.7%. Last month, the central bank said the domestic economy remained resilient but required further strengthening. President Prabowo Subianto aims to raise the pace of economic growth to 8% by 2029.

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