Mexico's economy grew by 0.9% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous three months, according to preliminary data from the national statistics agency INEGI. This was slower than the 1.4% growth in April—June, but above the 0.7% forecast expected by economists surveyed by Reuters.

Mexico News Daily reports on the INEGI data. Andrés Abadía, Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist, told Reuters that the slowdown reflects activity returning to a more normal level after an exceptionally strong second quarter, rather than a broad deterioration in conditions.

Annual growth accelerated

On an annual basis, Mexico's GDP increased by 3.2% compared with the third quarter of 2025. According to Banamex's research unit, this was the economy's largest expansion in 12 quarters and exceeded economists' expected 2.5%.

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At the same time, the annual comparison was affected by the contraction of Mexico's economy in July—September 2025. According to Banamex calculations, cumulative GDP for January—September 2026 grew by 1.8%, while growth for the first nine months of 2025 was 0.1%.

Services posted the highest quarterly growth

The largest quarterly growth was recorded in the tertiary sector, which includes services for consumers and businesses: it added 1.1% after increasing by 1.4% in the second quarter. The secondary sector, which includes manufacturing, construction, mining and electricity generation, grew by 0.8% after 1.6% in April—June.

The primary sector — agriculture, livestock farming and fishing — was the only major component of the economy to contract: by 0.4% after growing by 2.4% in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, services grew by 3.3%, industry by 3.1%, and primary activities by 1.8%.

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