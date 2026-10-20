According to Channel NewsAsia, artificial intelligence startup Anthropic recorded a net loss of more than $80 billion in the first half of this year. Reuters reports that The Wall Street Journal said this, citing a draft prospectus for the company’s initial public offering.

Comparison with the previous year

According to the WSJ, Anthropic’s net loss for the same period a year earlier was $13 billion. Thus, the amount cited in the newspaper’s report significantly exceeds the figure for the first half of the previous year.

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Reason for most of the loss

As the WSJ notes, $72 billion of the total amount was attributable to accounting expenses. They were related to changes in the value of convertible notes and other instruments that the company issued to raise financing.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The financial figures cited are based on data from the draft IPO prospectus referenced by The Wall Street Journal.

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