In Kyrgyzstan, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is planned to be put into operation in 2031. On the Kyrgyz section of the route, which is about 305 kilometers long, work is underway on 28 of the 29 planned tunnels and 47 of the 50 bridges, OilPrice reports, citing Kyrgyz Railways.

Construction progress

According to the project's deputy general director, about 22% of the total construction work is planned to be completed by the end of 2026. Tunnel excavation has been completed by 21.5%, earthworks by 67%, and the construction of bridge pile foundations by 95%.

In August, excavation of the first Kosh-Dobo-2 tunnel was fully completed. Installation of the first bridge structures is expected in 2027. The official launch of the railway is scheduled for 2031, although contractors aim to complete the work earlier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A new route to Central Asia

The railway's total length will be approximately 530 kilometers. Once completed, it is expected to provide China with a shorter, faster, and cheaper rail route to Central Asia and other markets.

It was also announced in Kyrgyzstan that construction of a new airport for handling air cargo is to begin in Manas. It is seen as part of a network of cargo air, rail, and road transportation, as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will pass through Manas.

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