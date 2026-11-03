US factory orders rose 1.8% in September — Anadolu Agency

In the United States, new orders for manufactured goods rose 1.8% in September compared with August, reaching $677.2 billion. This marked the third consecutive monthly increase in the indicator. Anadolu Agency reports that the data were released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Growth exceeded expectations

The volume of orders increased by $12.2 billion and exceeded the market forecast, which had projected growth of 1.2%. The bureau also revised the August figure: growth for that month was уточнено to 0.3% from the previously estimated 0.1%.

Nearly half of the total increase was driven by orders for transportation equipment. They rose by $5.3 billion, or 4.6%, to $119.9 billion. Excluding transportation equipment, orders increased by 1.3%.

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Goods and investment indicator

Orders for durable goods, including aircraft, vehicles and machinery, rose 1.9% to $345.7 billion. This result was slightly above the initial estimate of 1.8% growth.

Orders for nondurable goods increased by 1.8% to $331.6 billion. At the same time, orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, considered an indicator of business investment plans, rose by 0.6%. Shipments in this category increased by 1.2%.

Shipments and inventories

Total factory shipments rose 1.3% in September to $668.5 billion, following a 0.1% increase in August. Unfilled orders increased by 0.9% to $1.62 trillion, while inventories rose by 0.4% to $976 billion. This marked the twelfth consecutive month of inventory growth.

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